The Al Ain Court of First Instance ruled to reject a case filed by a young man against his co-worker, in which he demanded that he be obliged to return the amount of 46,545 dirhams that he had lent to him, but the defendant was procrastinating in returning it.

The court indicated that the decisive oath would have settled the dispute by proving that the defendant’s debt was not preoccupied with the claimed amount.

In the details, a young man filed a lawsuit against his co-worker, in which he demanded that he pay him 46,545 dirhams while obligating him to pay fees and expenses, indicating that the defendant borrowed the amount from him in installments according to bank transfers, and when he asked for a refund, he was late in paying despite his Repeated amicable claims, and he presented support for his claim, copies of a bank statement and a bank deposit, and demanded that the defendant be given a decisive oath.

The supervising judge decided to refer the case for investigation so that the plaintiff proves that the defendant is concerned about the amount of the claim, and the defendant has the right to deny this by all means of proof.

The court also decided to direct the decisive oath to the defendant, so he swore it in the form: “I swear by God Almighty that I did not borrow from the plaintiff an amount of 46 thousand and 545 dirhams according to bank transfers, and that my responsibility is not occupied with the amount claimed, and God is a witness to what I say.”

For its part, the court indicated in the reasons for its ruling that, according to the decision of the Law of Evidence in Civil and Commercial Transactions, each of the two parties may, in any case of the case, direct the decisive oath to the other party, provided that the incident on which the oath is based is related to the person to whom it is directed. And if it is not personal to him, it is based on his mere knowledge of it, and it is not permissible for the one who directed the decisive oath or rejected it to return to that when his opponent accepted to take the oath.

The court indicated that it is proven that the plaintiff filed a lawsuit against the defendant for his claim of an amount of 46 thousand and 545 dirhams, and he relied on the conscience of the defendant and directed him to the decisive oath, and the defendant took the decisive oath not to preoccupy his debt to the plaintiff with the amount claimed by way of debt, and therefore the The decisive oath would have settled the dispute by proving that the defendant’s obligation to him was not preoccupied with the claimed amount, and the case would have lost its legal basis, and the court would reject the case as stated with the reasons, and obligated the plaintiff to pay the expenses.