Expert Gadi: The Ukrainian Armed Forces’ counter-offensive will soon end due to depletion of reserves

The decisive factor in completing the counter-offensive of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) will be the depletion of reserves. This was stated by military expert Franz-Stefan Gadi, quoted by RIA News.

“The decisive factor will not be the weather, as many experts believe, but the depletion of personnel and weapons reserves of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,” he said.

According to him, the culmination of the Ukrainian army’s counter-offensive will occur in the coming weeks, at the end of this month or in the middle of next month. Gadi believes that the counter-offensive operation of the Ukrainian Armed Forces will soon slow down noticeably due to the depletion of reserves. It is very difficult for the Ukrainian military to continue fighting without air superiority, he added.

Earlier, Gadi said that tank crews and drivers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine did not live up to the expectations of Western countries, where they expected more skillful handling of equipment. He noted that Ukrainian troops lost a large number of combat vehicles received.