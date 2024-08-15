Carlos Cuesta was one of the footballers who was with the Colombian National Team in the Copa América in the United States and received the runner-up medal, after the defeat in the final against Argentina.

Cuesta has already turned the page on that defeat, and in what way. Speaking to Belgian media outlet Hbvl, Cuesta spoke about the Copa América.

“For me, as a defender, it was a very valuable indicator. I competed against Messi, Vinicius, Rodrygo… all world-class players. The fact that I was able to manage the level makes me very happy. Especially because I didn’t expect to get so many minutes in advance. I didn’t start the tournament as a starter, but from the second game onwards I didn’t miss a minute,” said the defender who plays for Genk in Belgian football.

Carlos Cuesta played in five Copa América matches with Colombia, including the final match that was lost against Argentina, in which he started alongside Dávinson Sánchez.

The defender regretted that the title had slipped away from Colombia, when it was so close to being champion.

What did he do with the medal?

The defender was asked about the medal he received for finishing second in the tournament and his response was forceful.

“The medals for second place do not deserve a special place in my mind. I even left it in Colombia. If it had been a gold medal I would have brought it to Genk.“, said.

Before returning to Genk, the player had a few days off and is now concentrating on his upcoming season.

“I’ve had ten days to completely relax, away from football. I spent it with friends and family. I knew beforehand that after the Copa America I would have little time until the start of the season, so I could prepare myself. Once I returned to the club, my batteries were recharged and I was ready to fly again. An advantage for me is that we only play one game a week at the moment, so I have a bit more time to prepare.”

