Home page politics

From: Daniel Dillman

Split

Meter by meter, Kiev’s troops are fighting their way forward in the Ukraine war. A groundbreaking decision is emerging in Bachmut. The news ticker.

successes at the front : Ukraine reports capture of more settlements

at the : Ukraine reports capture of more settlements losses climb: Russia has to accept high losses in the Ukraine war

climb: Russia has to accept high losses in the Ukraine war The processed information on the Ukraine war comes from international media and news agencies, but also partly from the warring parties in Russia and Ukraine and their allies. For this reason, some of the information cannot be independently verified.

Kiev – The counter-offensive in the Ukraine war is underway and seems to bring further territorial gains to Kiev. According to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), Ukrainian forces have managed to advance on at least three front sectors. The city of Bachmut in particular seems to be hard fought.

Ukraine reports further successes on the battlefield

In the middle of the week, Ukraine had already reported successes in capturing the city occupied by Russia. Advances are being made on both the northern and southern flanks, Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar told the news portal Ukrainska Pravda. According to the ISW, there are also reports that Ukraine has taken control of the villages of Kurdiumivka and Andriivka, south of Bakhmut. The ISW refers to Russian military bloggers who report on the Ukraine war via the Telegram news service.

Ukrainian soldiers near Bakhmut. The Ukraine war has been raging there for weeks. © ANATOLII STEPANOV/AFP

Apart from Bachmut, the counter-offensive in the Ukraine war also seems to be taking place on the southern front. Fierce ground fighting between Russia and Ukraine is said to have broken out in the Donetsk and Zaporizhia regions. Independent media from both countries report on the liberation of the village of Staromaiorske. However, these reports from the Ukraine war cannot be verified.

Russia continues to suffer losses in the Ukraine war

This also applies to Russia’s losses in the Ukraine war. According to information from Ukraine, almost 400 Russian soldiers have died in combat in the past 24 hours. Russia itself does not provide any information on its own losses in the Ukraine war.

Tanks, drones, anti-aircraft defenses: weapons for Ukraine View photo gallery

But the Ukraine war is not only raging at the front. The country’s cities are also still scenes of “rocket terror”, as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj called the Russian attacks. Most recently, nine people, including two children, were injured in the city of Dnipro after a rocket hit a residential building there. According to the local administration, seven buildings in the city were hit by rockets from Russia.