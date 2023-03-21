He VAR It arrived a long time ago and it came to stay definitively and totally in modern football. Sometimes you may like it or not, but now it is part of the must-have when it comes to professional football. However, like all things in this sport, it is not exempt or alien to controversies of all kinds. Last Sunday, the FC Barcelona received the real Madrid due to duties of the highest Spanish competition and everything was ready for what seemed to be a very intense game, especially due to the responsibilities of each of the teams.
Barcelona managed to win the game and did so again thanks to a stellar VAR intervention. It is worth mentioning that said intervention was correct and successful, although for reasons of centimeters it left doubts in some spectators and even in the coaching staff of Real Madrid.
With the victory achieved against those of Carlo AncelottiBarcelona is firmly screwed to the top of the table of classification and leaves The league almost sentenced, as the top favorite to win it by the number of games remaining and distance points against its greatest rival and pursuer, Real Madrid. If VAR did not exist, Barcelona would not have as much of an advantage as it currently has, but without said intervention, both teams would be tied with 61 points.
Here’s a list of VAR interventions that have set the course for the league race.
The most recent intervention that favors Barça from the VAR cabin was against Real Madrid in LaLiga. It all happened almost at the end of the game when Marco Asensio scored a goal from a slightly advanced position. It was very controversial but it was fairly sanctioned.
Before facing Real Madrid, Barça achieved an important victory against Athletic, a team that always makes everything difficult for them. Raphinha opened the can with a goal that seemed to be offside but was finally reviewed and everything was in order.
In the same game against Athletic, despite having won just enough, once again the VAR benefited them due to a handball from Muniain in what was a disallowed goal for Iñaki Williams. He was justly penalized.
Regarding the interventions of the VAR failing negatively towards Real Madrid, he is in a set piece, in a match against Betis. They disallowed a goal from Benzema due to a handball from his teammate Rudiger.
In the match where Real Madrid drew against Girona 1-1, the VAR booth carefully reviewed an isolated play involving Marco Asensio. They signaled a penalty and Girona took advantage.
In a dangerous action that began as Valencia’s first goal against Barça, the main referee decided to cancel everything due to a previous handball from the player Samuel Lino. He went to check it on the VAR screens and confirmed that everything was well cancelled.
