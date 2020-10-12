Mumbai: Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis has termed the Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government’s decision to move the metro car shed project from Aarey Colony to Kanjurmarg in Mumbai as ‘unfortunate’. At the same time, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh praised the decision of the Shiv Sena-led government.

Former Chief Minister Fadnavis said that this decision has been taken only to satisfy the importance of someone, which will increase the cost of the project by at least Rs 4,000 crore. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had announced the removal of Aare metro car shed earlier in the day today and said that the project will now be shifted to government land in Kanjurmarg and no cost will be incurred on it.

Uddhav Thackeray should be appreciated- Jairam Ramesh

Before the assembly elections last year, the BJP’s former ally Shiv Sena had strongly opposed the establishment of the project in Aarey Colony area of ​​Goregaon, claiming damage to the environment.

Jairam Ramesh, former Union environment minister and senior Congress leader, welcomed the Maharashtra government’s decision on Sunday, saying, “To finally take a decision on this and the Aarey ecosystem, which means a lot to Mumbaikars, Uddhav Thackeray should be commended for saving. ”

