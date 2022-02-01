An amended government decree giving tour operators the right to delay refunds to tourists for tours canceled during the pandemic should be adopted by the end of February. This was written by the head of the Federal Tourism Agency Zarina Doguzova in her Instagram account.

According to her, the document planned for adoption will extend the current resolution No. 1073 on the postponement of obligations of tour operators.

“We prepared it, at the end of last year we hung it on regulation.gov.ru and sent it to the federal executive authorities for approval. We are at the final stage of coordination with federal authorities. I think that during February we will definitely submit it to the government, by the end of February it will be adopted, ”Doguzova said.

Previously, the resolution made it possible to make a refund or provide a new tourist product until the end of 2021.

“We all hoped and expected that all the debt would be closed. But, unfortunately, the pandemic dragged on, and many countries did not open, [поэтому] it was not possible to close all the debts, ”complained the head of Rostourism.

Last December, a law giving the government the right to extend the deadline for fulfilling these obligations to tourists signed Russian President Vladimir Putin.

According to Doguzova, to date, tour operators have returned 80% of the debt to tourists. The volume of debt decreased from 44 billion rubles in 2020 to 6.5 billion rubles at the end of 2021. Everything must be done so that the remaining 6.5 billion debts are closed within a year, she concluded.

According to Rostourism, debts are closed to 1.1 million Russians out of 1.3 million people.

Rostourism told Izvestiya on December 29 that under the new tourism law, travelers will be able to refund the entire cost of canceled tours up to 40,000 rubles, which will protect low-income families. Within the framework of the existing compensation mechanism, tourists are often left without rest and money: returns do not exceed 5%. In addition, now hotels will no longer be able to “draw” stars for themselves on the websites of travel aggregators. Guest houses, beaches, sanatoriums and campsites will fall under the voluntary, and ski slopes – under the mandatory classification on a par with hotels.