With Microsoft’s purchase of Bethesda, suspicions about the arrival of more Xbox-branded games on Sony consoles have been constant. But before that happens, there was the announcement of MLB The Show 21 on Xbox, being a Sony San Diego game. Now is when it has become known that the decision to bring MLB The Show 21 to Xbox Game Pass was made by MLB, not from Sony, so the reason for this release is explained a little better.
But the most surprising aspect was that in addition to reaching Xbox it will do so directly to the subscription service that Microsoft has as the best advertising claim to jump to its platform. And it is not a theory, since according to the media has echoed, this fact has been unveiled by a Sony representative.
As commented, “Part of the goal of this year’s game, MLB decided to bring the franchise to more players and baseball fans”, so expanding the platforms was a logical decision, and reaching more easily was resolved in a somewhat controversial way. And it is not a question of delving into a possible loss of exclusivity that can guarantee more benefits for the number of Xbox users in the United States, but rather Xbox Game Pass, which would “limit” those direct income from sales.
Now, we already know that this does not imply possession of the game, and it is the best platform to be able to publicize a game that can generate many suspicions. “This decision provides a unique opportunity to further establish MLB The Show as the premier baseball video game brand”, and replicate the success of all the games that they arrive at launch on Xbox Game Pass. A good example of this theory is in Outriders, that without being a game that had a great following, the decision to make it reach the subscription service directly has been a powerful success for the Square Enix game.
And hence the MLB is interested in showing how good MLB The Show 21 is, trying to convince the largest number of players that it is the benchmark license for this sporting subgenre. And all Xbox users who are subscribers of Xbox Game Pass will be able to verify it, joining the fans of this sport who surely do not care who has developed it.
Grand Theft Auto V returns to Xbox Game Pass with other games for April 2021
MLB the Show 21 is coming April 20 to Xbox consoles and Playstation.
