The Marine Affairs and Living Aquatic Resources Regulatory Committee in Umm Al Quwain has begun implementing the decision to ban fishing in all its forms (nets – gargoyles) for boats from this January to the 31st of next July, with the exception of fishing with line and hook for pleasure boats authorized by tourist facilities in the emirate, to reduce the depletion of Fish wealth and overfishing on the emirate’s beaches.

The committee confirmed that anyone who, by his actions or negligence, causes harm to the marine environment or to others, as a result of violating the provisions of the decision, will be responsible for all costs and any compensation that may result therefrom, and the violations and fines approved in this regard will be applied.