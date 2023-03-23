Marco Antonio Ruiz came to the Tigres first team in an emergent way after the unexpected departure of Diego Cocca. ‘Chima’ took over the UANL team together with a coaching staff that knows the institution from the inside out. The Monterrey team has linked a series of bad results and is currently in sixth position in the general table.
In their last four duels, the feline team has three defeats, including a defeat against Monterrey in the Clásico Regio. These bad results have made us think that perhaps “Chima” Ruiz is not up to the challenge and that the board will look for a more experienced coach to take charge of the team in the 2023 Opening.
On several occasions, Ruiz has pointed out that his tenure at the helm of Tigres is not an interim period and that, despite the criticism, he has the backing of the board to remain in the team. But is this really so?
In recent weeks the names of Jorge Sampaoli, Ricardo Gareca, Gerardo Martino and Juan Carlos Osorio have been mentioned as candidates to become a Tigres strategist. However, according to a report by the TUDN network, despite the results, the board of the UANL team has confidence in ‘Chima’ Ruiz and will let this season end.
The feline team has faith that the Mexican coach will meet the goals set for this semester. However, facing the Opening 2023, it would be considered to bet on another option on the bench.
