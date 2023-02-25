This Saturday, February 25, Club América will face the Atlas red-and-blacks at the Jalisco Stadium on matchday 9 of the Clausura 2023 tournament, so the Colombian attacker took advantage of the fact that he attended the press conference prior to the match to let himself be carried away in his racy statements to the media.
One of the questions that the footballer was asked was about his future in the institution, taking into account that he is close to finishing his contract, for which the coffee grower responded in a controversial way saying that he has lacked opportunities in the first team with everything and his irregularity in the team and differences with the fans and management, in addition, he warned of leaving the institution.
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
Despite what happened, the Azulcrema board would already have defined what they will do with the South American element, according to the journalist from TUDN, Gibran Araigehave decided not to renew the player’s contract, after five years in which the player went from more to less during his stay
Currently, the player is not a starter and although it is a recurring change, the reality is that Fernando Ortiz He has not been able to get the best version of him, not even taking into account the Argentine coach who knows him during his time as a player.
In such a way that, at the end of this tournament, the Colombian will be a free agent so he will be able to sign with another club, in addition, he will leave an NFM place for the team, and the Eagles already have brian rodriguez and Leonardo Suarez to cover his absence.
#decision #Roger #Martínez #stay #America
Leave a Reply