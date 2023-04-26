The matter between Neymar and PSG is going to heat up once again this summer. The French capital team is tired of the footballer’s presence in the squad. The Gauls consider that the 31-year-old Brazilian has not performed as a footballer should, for whom 222 million euros have been paid for his transfer and receives a salary of more than 30 million euros per year. In addition, between injuries and indiscipline, the player has spent more time off the field than on it since he signed for the club.
The idea is clear, to put an end to the excessive spending that involves the presence of Neymar within the club and the internal divisions that have been generated by the forms of ’10’. Thus, PSG has open intentions to sell the selected by Brazil at an auction price and two Premier League clubs would have already put their letter of introduction on the table, Manchester United and Chelsea, but both would receive a no from of the player.
The information indicates that no matter how PSG is handled in the market, Neymar will not end his relationship with the club. The Brazilian star refuses to leave and wants to fulfill his contract valid until 2027 and would even consider retiring as soon as it comes to an end. Being like this, the Frenchmen will have to press as much as possible to give exit to the former Barcelona, who again will be a headache.
