Last night, at the Cilindro de Avellaneda, there were moments of great tension at halftime between Racing and Boca with the discussion between Carlos Zambrano Y Darius Benedettowhich ended with the Peruvian defender with a blow to his left cheek, disputing the complement.
“There was an argument at halftime, nothing more than that. I don’t have the slightest idea why. I don’t know if Zambrano’s hit was because of that. I know there was an argument and nothing more. He played 90 minutes and could also have suffered a blow in the match. I am not worried about these situations. To improve, there must be discussions”, recognized DT Ibarra after the game, as if wanting to minimize the situation after the final 0-0.
The former right back decided that on Monday, before the start of practice at Casa Amarilla, He will have a talk with the squad in which he will mark that what happened yesterday cannot be repeated: Hugo Benjamín feels that Benedetto was wrong to react in that way due to a party discussion.
“Complicated match, but ‘The Delivery’ is not negotiable”, Carlos Zambrano tweeted after the match, logically without mentioning the altercation he suffered with one of the greatest references that the Boca team has. What will happen ahead of the game against Rosario Central on Wednesday?
