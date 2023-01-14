Federico VIñas is a unique case in America. The Uruguayan forward arrived at Las Águilas, from the humble Juventud de las Piedras, as an emergency reinforcement after the injury of Nicolás Castillo. The young man, barely 21 years old, demonstrated his ability and won the affection of the Azulcremas fans with his pride and goals. However, his performance has gone down drastically in recent seasons.
During 2022, ‘Maraviñas’ was relegated to a secondary role in the Eagles and barely scored four goals during the year, a rather poor figure for the high expectations that are held in America. His name has sounded on more than one occasion to leave the institution, but the Uruguayan striker has clung to continue in the Coapa club.
The 24-year-old footballer, originally from Montevideo, has had options to leave America in search of more minutes, however, he has rejected all of them. According to a report by Diario Récord, Xolos de Tijuana sought to take over the services of Federico Viñas for the Clausura 2023 of Liga MX, but he ruled out the border team’s proposal.
The Uruguayan striker will seek to stay in the Eagles and show his best version with the team that brought him to Mexican soccer. According to this report, the directives of America and Tijuana had already reached an agreement for the transfer of ‘Maraviñas’ for one year, with an option to buy. However, the Uruguayan player did not accept the proposal and chose to fight for a place.
To have minutes in the Clausura 2023, Viñas will have to compete with Henry Martín for the position, in addition to other elements such as Roger Martínez and Jonathan ‘Cabecita’ Rodríguez who can play in that position.
