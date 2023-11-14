In the summer of 2022, FC Barcelona moved many millions of euros in the signing of stars that gave Xavi a competitive squad. In the end, the bet was valid, perhaps due to the coach’s work or the contribution of several of these signings, since the LaLiga title was achieved, however, this year, several of those players are even below what was shown the last cycle, when in essence, it should be the opposite.
More news about FC Barcelona
One of the players who lives this reality is Raphinha, Barcelona paid 60 million euros to Leeds United for his signing and after more than a year within the team, the reality is that his performance has not been as desired and he weighs less and less inside the playing field. In the board of directors, as well as in Xavi’s coaching staff, there is no comfort with the work that the World Cup player is doing for Brazil and his departure could be slow-cooked.
The level of demand on the winger will grow in the following weeks, because for what he is paid, he should make many more differences on the field of play and not be a shadow as he is this year. If the player does not meet the demands of the coaching staff, then there will be no tolerance and Barcelona will seek to finalize his sale the following summer, knowing that the player has a very good market within the Premier League, in this way, they can recover. a few million of what was invested, according to the newspaper Sport.
#decision #Barcelona #season