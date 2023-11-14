🤔 Debate at Barça about Raphinha’s future

🤝Deco believes he can be a differential player on the team after recovering from his injury

🧐 The Brazilian has a large market in England and his situation will be studied in the summer

✍️ L. Miguelsanzhttps://t.co/0nZraAuuac

— Diario SPORT (@sport) November 13, 2023