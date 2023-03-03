Injuries have not left Club Deportivo Guadalajara’s goalscoring squad player alone, Jose Juan Maciasthe player fulfilled his dream of going to European football in 2021, but he only spent a semester where the same injuries depleted him, he returned to the Sacred Flock and for 2022 and 2023 he is experiencing one of his worst stages as a professional.
A knee injury made him miss almost all of 2022 and at the beginning of 2023, when his return to the courts was expected, he suffered another injury again and now he is expected to return by October or November of this year and in the worst case until the 2024.
The quality of the player is not in doubt, since it is clear that he is the best forward center that has emerged from the basic forces in recent years, since he has already demonstrated his quality in Mexican soccer.
With everything and his current injury, the sports director Fernando Hierro has all the confidence in respecting his place MaciasTherefore, there is a good chance that his contract will be renewed in the following months, since the current agreement expires at the end of 2023 and starting next summer he could start negotiating with another team if he wishes.
This according to information published in the column sandal of reform group.
“Despite the striker’s injury, in the rojiblanca leadership, Amaury Vergara and Fernando Hierro know that he is a very important element in the project and they trust that they will recover their best version when they heal, something that unfortunately will not take place until the end of the year . JJ’s contract is about to expire precisely in 2023, but there are already talks to renew the club’s employment relationship with the ball kicker. Reinjuring himself when he was about to return has been a blow to José Juan Macías from whom, fortunately, he is already recovering emotionally ”.
