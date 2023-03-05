It seems that after several months of novel, Alejandro Zendejas has made a decision regarding which national team will represent at a higher level. The Mexican-American winger from Club América was part of the United States team from the youth ranks, but played a couple of friendlies with Mexico.
Before the World Cup in Qatar 2022, Gerardo Martino, then the Tri’s coach, spoke about the situation of Zendejas and stated that he would not accept blackmail to summon any element. According to these comments, the winger born in Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua, put a condition on “Tata” to accept the call to El Tri: to be on the final list for the World Cup.
Martino claimed that this was “almost extortion”, but Zendejas denied this information. Later, the Mexican Soccer Federation affirmed that the attacker had not requested his one time switch and that for this reason he could not be considered to play with the tricolor. The FMF was fined after the player was ranked without his having made the change of federation.
Diego Cocca, the new coach of the Mexican National Team, indicated during the presentation of his first call that he has spoken twice with Alejandro Zendejas. In these conversations, the Argentine strategist would have told the Águilas player that he was counting on him for El Tri, but that at the moment he is not eligible because he has not made the change of federation.
According to a report from the TUDN network, Zendejas has already made his decision: he will seek to earn a place with the Stars and Stripes team. The reporter Gibrán Araige affirmed that the 25-year-old extreme analyzed the option of playing with the Mexican National Team after the meetings with Diego Cocca, but that he chose to play with the United States.
Zendejas, according to this report, feels more comfortable in the environment of the American team and that is why he would have opted for that option. The United States would consider the player for the March FIFA date in the Concacaf Nations League.
At the end of January, the element was summoned by the United States to face two friendly matches, against Serbia and Colombia. The former Chivas de Guadalajara and Necaxa player made his debut on January 26 in the defeat against the Europeans. In that duel he played 90 minutes.
