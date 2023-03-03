by VINCENZO BORGOMEO

It’s official: the “ambassadors” of the states to the European Union have decided to postpone the adoption of the regulation on CO2 emissions for new cars and vans from March 7 to a forthcoming council, without setting a date. The reaction of jubilation was immediate (but only from politics in search of easy consensus) because the real interested parties (ie the car manufacturers) did not even comment. Reason? they have already decided. And, therefore, whatever the EU decides at this point is irrelevant: 90 percent of the list offer will be electric-only as early as 2030. And the source of this percentage is the official statements of the car manufacturers, so let’s not talk about estimates.

To understand: Jaguar will sell electric only from 2025, Alfa Romeo from 2027, Lancia and Audi from 2026, Fiat from 2030 and so on, in fact on the route already traced by Smart which was the first brand in the world to abandon petrol models to offer only electric versions. Here the revolution has already begun for some time.

Politics

But let’s go back to the political news: the EU regulation provides for the stop of registration (not of circulation nor of the sale of used cars) from 2035: the text agreed with the European Parliament had already been approved in principle with Poland voting against and Bulgaria abstaining. Italy, which had so far given its assent, has recently aligned itself with Poland and Hungary.

Germany remained in the balance: the liberal party which is part of the government coalition held back on the decision by opening a problem in the majority (which includes the SPD and the Greens). Basically they are stalling to find a solution or waiting for the government in Berlin to find a compromise solution within the coalition.

What really happened

And here we enter the “hot” topic: apparently the German representative at Coreper (committee of permanent representatives of the states to the EU) did not intervene: the fact is that compared to yesterday evening, when he was already airing the hypothesis of the postponement, nothing has changed and the impasse from Berlin has not been overcome. That the governments in the Council find themselves in a similar situation, grappling with the risk of rejecting an agreement on a legislative text agreed with the European Parliament (which also voted on it definitively) and which has already been subjected to preliminary examination of Coreper and the ministers concerned, it is quite rare. But at this point everything is possible… On the other hand, until February 24, when the Swedish presidency of the EU had indicated that the adoption would pass (after a final Coreper meeting) as a no-discuss point in the education council meeting on Tuesday next, the Polish no and the Bulgarian abstention, which is equivalent to a no in the count of dissents, did not portend any problems. Then it arrived, four days after the flat no of the Italian government, substantially with the same reasons as the German transport minister – the liberal Wissing -, who had announced the German braking.

Basically we want to leave the door open to the possibility of registering new cars and vans beyond 2035 as long as they are powered by synthetic fuels, the ‘e-fuels’ (clean fuels). But we all know that it is an impassable road.

And now?

The point now is: are we the classic boy scout who wants to cross the street to the old lady who doesn’t want to cross it? Why does politics get in the way by going against the needs of car manufacturers? The theme is the lobby of the associated and components sector which – this is true – risks being overwhelmed. And it doesn’t matter if – according to calculations overall in the green sector in the next 7 years there will be about 400,000 more jobs: according to trade organizations, 67,000 jobs would be at risk in the same period. Hence the battle.

The Meloni government, which had also given its assent at ministerial level immediately after taking office, decided to play the game by certainly looking at the ‘2035’ regulation but also – and ‘above all’, said the minister of ‘industria Urso – to other dossiers on which it considers the choices of the European Commission to be ‘ideological’: not only on mobility to force the ecological changeover, but also on packaging and the textile sector. Agriculture Minister Lollobrigida spoke the other day in Brussels even of “criminalization of the ‘Italian system’ in Europe. And the position on the ban on internal combustion engines is shared by various policy and industry sectors, although it is a fact that most car manufacturers are committed to accelerating the transition to electric even with respect to 2035.

How much hypocrisy

Now everything is fine but one wonders where were the politicians when cars were being torn apart in Italy? Where were they while the component industry was being massacred? Just one fact to understand: in Italy ten years ago 1.2 million cars were produced. Today 600 thousand. And in ten years we will certainly not lose another 600,000 cars produced for the electric one.

They should begin to remove the super stamp, to ensure that the 700 million of PNRR do not go to waste due to the lack of implementing decrees that prevent the construction of columns, for example on the highways. Yet nothing. He cries scandal trying to block a conversion that is no longer blockable.

It’s like a strong wind: when it arrives you have to decide whether to build mills or walls. We? First we decided to build mills, now (maybe) we go back to build walls. With the result that in 2035 we will have neither one nor the other and we will become a country completely abandoned by the automotive sector.