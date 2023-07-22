Newsweek: West hands over F-16s to Ukraine as it moves to F-35s

The West decided to supply Kyiv with F-16 aircraft in connection with the intention to switch to fifth-generation fighters, said Tom Burbage, former director of the F-35 project at the American company Lockheed Martin. His words leads Newsweek edition.

He said that Western countries began to gradually buy F-35 fighters after the start of the Russian special operation in Ukraine. Prior to that, Burbage noted, they used less modern technology. Now the Western allies of Kyiv are ready to supply the Ukrainian army with the now unnecessary F-16s, he concluded.

Earlier, John Kirby, strategic communications coordinator at the US National Security Council, said that deliveries of F-16s to Ukraine could begin towards the end of this year. At the same time, he stressed that the US authorities do not believe that fighter jets are capable of influencing the Ukrainian crisis.