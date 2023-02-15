The Dimayor He already resolved what will happen to the party Tolima vs. millionairesafter the episode of the weekend, when the soccer player was attacked Daniel Catano.

The Colombian soccer authorities met to discuss what happened and analyze the arbitration report presented by the referee Wilmar Roldan.



On Sunday, the game could not start because a Tolima fan attacked the Millonarios player, who in turn responded, for which he was sent off.

The players of the blue team refused to play the game, in solidarity with their footballer and demanding security for the entire squad.

At first, from Tolima they complained about the attitude of the ambassador team, The president Cesar Camargo He said it was a “boycott.”

The decision

Daniel Cataño is attacked by a fan.

Tolima retracted and in a statement said that the game would have to be played and not resolved on the desk.

Thus, after a meeting of the Disciplinary Committee, the decision, as EL TIEMPO learned, is that there will be a game. The game was scheduled for the next March 29, at 8 pm, in Ibagué, valid for date 4 of the League.

Official

Dimayor made the decision official in a statement:

BetPlay League DIMAYOR I-2023

ALL AGAINST ALL

DATE 4

March 29

Sports Tolima vs. Millonaries FC

Time: 8:00 p.m.

Stadium: Manuel Murillo Toro

Television: To be defined.

​The key element for the Committee’s deliberation was the report of referee Wílmar Roldán. EL TIEMPO knew the key part of that report about the meeting.

“Taking into account the act of violence, which occurred due to the lack of security guarantees, we decided as the refereeing team to suspend the start of the game,” says Roldán in his report.

That sentence proved Millonarios right in his decision to leave the playing field and go to the dressing room: it reinforces the argument that there were no necessary guarantees after the fan’s abrupt entrance to the field.

In addition, the fact that Roldan talks about suspending the start of the game already opened the doors for the game to be rescheduled by Dimayor and thus prevent the points from being awarded on the desk.

The Disciplinary Committee filed the case corresponding to the dispute of the points on the desk. Regarding the possible sanctions for Manuel Murillo Toro, Tolima and Player Cataño, the parties must render their defenses in writing and this Thursday they will be discussed by the Committee.

SPORTS

More sports news