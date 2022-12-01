The mayor of Novellara will confer honorary citizenship on Saman Abbas: “It is an important message against arranged marriages”

“A gesture to raise awareness, a necessary gesture because something concrete must be born”. These are the words of the mayor of Novellara, Elena Carletti, after the discovery of the body of Saman Abbas.

The actual certainty that those remains belong to the eighteen-year-old Pakistani girl has not yet arrived, because the queen test will only be the DNA test. But you can already tell that there are no doubts.

The body recovered in Novellara was on him the same clothes which Saman Abbas wore in the last videos before his disappearance. Not only that, the investigators also found the same anklet which can be seen in the many images that have invaded the web in the last year.

The mayor of Novellara will give Saman the honorary citizenship. Elena Carletti explained that it is an important gesture capable of send a message to all girls like her. Because even if their names are not known, they are there and they are suffering. A gesture that therefore wants to underline the problem of arranged and forced marriages from families.

The municipality will arrange the funeral of Saman Abbas

Not only that, it will be the same common ad take care of the funeral of the 18 year old Pakistani:

I believe that giving this girl a proper burial, preserving and caring for her message of freedom forever, is our duty.

These days there is the theme of honorary citizenship, of posthumous Italian citizenship, instances that have also grown with a push from below with collections of signatures and which we feel welcome.

Meanwhile, thelawyer of the Penelope association, which appeared as a civil party in the process, announced that the date for theautopsy on the body found in Novellara, was postponed. It would seem that the cause is linked to some outcomes Covid positives among the people who have to carry out all the tests.