The Court of Assizes of Reggio Emilia has ordered the expert report on the remains found in Novellara for today: it is very probable that it is her

The court of Assizes of Reggio Emilia has responded to the request for a probative incident for the recovery of the remains found in Novellara, which could belong to Saman Abbas.

Today, November 23, the technical assessment will take place and it will thus be possible, through tests and DNA comparison, to confirm whether it really is the eighteen-year-old Pakistani. The odds are very high, or better almost certain.

The work of the experts now will be not only to ascertain that it is Saman Abbas, but also to identify the causes of death and how her family got rid of her.

The descriptions state that, to indicate the place of discovery, it was the uncle Danish from prison, who allegedly decided to speak out after the arrest of the Samans’ father, Shabbar Abass. Man was it captured in a village in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the authorities are looking for the mother, Nazia Shaheen, the only one still a fugitive among the five suspects. The Penelope association, in the last few hours, has issued an appeal. He asks for the woman to come captured, because she is the real culprit of her daughter’s disappearance. He persuaded her to go home, he laughed and joked with her, while he accompanied her towards her sad fate.

Saman Abbas and the wrath of parents

Saman Abbas disappeared about a year and a half ago from Novellara. The girl had decided to refuse the obligation of the family, who had organized a pre-defined wedding.

She had left home and lost her way in love with a boy. She wanted to be free and had asked her parents for her documents.

When they refused to grant her request, the 18-year-old Pakistani has denounced to the authorities the loss of documents.

The family, according to the indictment, could not accept such a person dishonor. Some pictures of video surveillance cameras, show the two parents accompanying Saman to her uncle, and then returning home alone. For this reason, it is thought that they were the ones who delivered her into the hands of the executioner and that Danish then took care of the rest of her together with her two cousins.