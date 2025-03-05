03/05/2025



Jesulín de Ubrique and María José Campanario have wanted to advance to the birthday of their son Jesús Alejandro, who on March 6 reaches the age of majority. Following this important milestone in the young man’s life, his parents have issued a statement where they have made it clear that they want their privacy to be respected and have expressed their son’s desire to continue in anonymity.

«Since next Thursday, March 6, the son of Maria José Campanario and Jesús Janeiro; Mr. Alejandro Janeiro Campanario, he will fulfill his age, it is our express desire to communicate on behalf of our clients that in no case will be considered as a public character, ”the document written by the couple’s lawyers began. «In such a way, we indicate that It will not be authorized The capture or dissemination of his face in any means or platform, being faithful desire to continue remaining anonymity as he has done until today, ”he continued. Finally, the family’s legal team clarified that: “Any type of action that leads to the unlink of his face, will be the object of legal persecution before the competent courts, because such an action is considered an illegitimate interference in his right to his own image and his intimacy.”

Little is known about the median son of the bullfighter. In comparison with his sister Julia, 21, who has a more visible life, Jesús Alejandro and his little brother Hugo, two and a half years, still remain in anonymity. Of the major, it is known that he works in public relations and that he has launched his own business.

For his part, Jesulín de Ubrique has been described as “a father who is there when my children need me.” In his participation in Masterchef Celebrity in 2023, the right -hander confessed that: “I give life for my children.”









Gtres





In addition, in conversation with ‘Hello!’, Jesulín revealed that he would not like his children to follow his steps in the bullfighting world. «I would shake. I’m very afraid. There are many who are and few chosen, ”he confessed. On the other hand, the Janeiro Campanario family has always been one of the most media of the social chronicle, due to the bullfighter’s career, as well as his private life, which has monopolized the headlines on more than one occasion, especially for his disputes with Belén Esteban.