A soap opera heartthrob Televisa He is unemployed, since his last appearance in them occurred in 2019 in “Blind Date”, together with Victoria Ruffo, and when faced with a lack of work, he made an important decision in his life.

This Peruvian heartthrob has been living in Mexico for several years and became one of the most admired and famous actors among the female audience thanks to his performance in other Televisa stories, such as ‘Zacatillo’.

We talk about the actor Jorge Aravena53 years old, who, due to lack of work, decides to sell his belongings, since he is leaving Mexico, makes it public himself on his social networks.

‘The two faces of Ana’, ‘Dear enemy’, ‘A lucky family’ and ‘Because love rules’ are other stories of Televisa in which Jorge Aravena has acted and with whose performance he snatched sighs from his fans.

A few days ago, Jorge Aravene offered an interview to the media in his native Peru and said that in Mexico he was inexplicably banned from all television stations, and for this reason he has not been able to act since 2019.

Through his social networks, Jorge Aravena shares that he will leave Mexico to look for new opportunities in other countries, although he does not mention where he is moving to live, what he does is that he livesput your belongings and properties to start from scratch.

In his publication, Jorge Aravena mentions that he will soon talk about his personal and professional life on his YouTube channel and will share why he believes he was banned in Mexico, so his fans are surely waiting for news from him.

“For 333 years I dedicated myself in some way to entertaining them with my characters, and I would have loved to continue doing so, but if things are not given for it, So I’ll try another way.” Jorge Aravea writes on his networks.

a talented actor

Jorge Agustín Aravena Masías is the full name of the actor from Lima Peru. In social networks they ask How old is Jorge Aravena? This popular Peruvian actor was born on October 1, 1969, making him 53 years old.

He is also a photographer by trade and in recent years has been living between Mexico and Miami, according to information in his biography.

In his beginnings in show business, Jorge Aravena worked as the host of programs such as ‘Mega Match’ and appeared in soap operas such as ‘Secreto de amor’ and ‘Engañada’.

