There is still almost half a season left and Real Madrid is already making noise for the transfer market. There are still not too many certainties about which players will wear white next season, but the one who is at the center of Madrid’s planning is Jude Bellingham. It seems that the Borussia Dortmund player will not accept the 15 million euros per year that they offer him and that he will head towards La Liga or the Premier League.
The English midfielder is not yet clear about his future, but what is known is that he will not stay in Germany for another year. Being a player called to dominate football in the coming years, all the big clubs have been interested in him, but the list has been closed to two possibilities: Real Madrid and Liverpool.
Real Madrid is clear that they cannot compete with the English team in terms of money, so if the player’s decision is based on that, the transfer is complicated. The current situation that Liverpool is going through is not good, ninth in the Premier League, 9 points away from entering the Champions League positions and eliminated from the FA Cup by Brighton in the fourth round, and Bellingham wants to play everything at club level next year comes.
From Real Madrid they assure that they have done everything in their power to bring the Englishman in the summer, that they can no longer offer more money and that the ball is in the player’s court. Even so, if he ends up going to Liverpool, the club trusts the management that he has been doing all these years and they believe that if they renew Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Dani Ceballos, the midfield will be covered for at least one more season.
Real Madrid also has 350 million euros to strengthen the squad in the summer, according to Ramón Álvarez de Mon on his twitter account, so if the Bellingham operation goes awry, a replacement guarantee can be sought, although he also ensures that if the right players are not available, money will not be wasted. In this case, the youth system will always be a good option for the club, as Carlo Ancelotti himself stated in previous press conferences.
