Moatasem Abdullah (Dubai)

The desire to win the sixth title brings together Al-Wasl and Shabab Al-Ahly in the “deciding match” to the final of the “His Highness the Vice President of the State Airplane Cup”, which is scheduled for 7:30 pm on Saturday evening, at the Rashid bin Hamdan Hall in Al-Nasr Club.

The two poles of the derby, “The Emperor” and “The Knights”, resorted to a “decisive” confrontation, to decide the first titles of the 2023-2024 season for the men’s category, after exchanging wins in the home and away matches, with Al-Wasl beating its home stadium 3-2, before losing the return match in the stronghold of Shabab. Al-Ahly 2-3.

The desire for the “sixth coronation” brings together the two poles of the “derby”, after the “Emperor”, seeking to return to the forefront of titles, was crowned, after a decade, with five titles in the seasons 1988-1989, 1991-1992, 1996-1997, 2011-2012, 2012-2013. While “Al-Fursan”, in turn, achieved 5 championship titles in the seasons 1989-1990 “Al-Ahly”, 2007-2008 “Al-Ahly”, 2008-2009, 2009-2010 “Al-Shabab”, 2021-2022 “Shabab Al-Ahly”.

The two teams completed their preparations for the upcoming summit, as Al-Wasl’s Argentine coach, Pablo Javier, described the upcoming final as a strong confrontation, and said: “We are engaged in a strong confrontation against a distinguished competitor, and the differences between the two teams appear close, as demonstrated by the two-legged matches of the final.”

He added: “The opponent’s superiority in serving in the second leg of the final gave them the advantage, after we won the first leg, and I believe that the offensive performance of the two teams is very distinguished, and today’s match is definitely decisive, and we must play better, especially in serving, so that we have the opportunity to win the title,” he stressed. However, the team that is strongest in terms of serves wins the title.

On the other hand, Brazilian Sidney Luciano, Shabab Al-Ahly coach, explained that the technical staff sought to correct the errors that accompanied the team’s performance, and said: “We are working to correct the errors, especially in the last match in the second leg of the final, including, for example, improving the reception aspects, and benefiting from our superiority in Serves, and the same applies to the blocking walls, as we need to strengthen this aspect as well,” pointing out that his team’s recent training, in preparation for the “deciding” match, included monitoring the recording of the opponent’s matches.