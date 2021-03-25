In the United States, companies that offer DNA tests to individuals motivated by medical or sentimental reasons, when not identity, have caused a furor for years. The reputation of Big Pharma, marred by the opioid crisis or its resistance to generics, has quickly recovered thanks to the tour de force of coronavirus vaccines. The healthcare industry – with private health insurance taking the lion’s share – accounted for 17.7% of GDP in 2018, according to the Brookings Institution. And biotechnology, that vein of the future, is the forefront of the business. But the start-up San Francisco-based biotech (start-up) uBiome has gone the extra mile. The Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) accuse those responsible for a scam of more than 60 million dollars (about 50 million euros) for making investors believe that they had a model proven business and solid prospects for the future. His specialty was the innovative microbiome industry, the most accurate guarantee, according to the firm, of good comprehensive health. The case is in the hands of the San Francisco prosecutor’s office.

