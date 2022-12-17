In our country, the minimum vacation that a Mexican could take was six days and as he completed years of work, it increased.

A debate was recently opened for a vacation labor reform that could double the minimum period to twelve days and that was recently approved, Mexicans take the least vacations in the year.

In the world, countries like Finland grant 30 business days of vacation, in Italy it is 26 days.

In America, the United States grants 10 business days of vacation, and Peru and Panama grant 30 days, in Brazil it is 26.

Of 15 days are the countries of Salvador, Ecuador, Chile, Colombia.

The International Labor Organization celebrated that the Senate of the Republic and the Chamber of Deputies in Mexico have made the decision to approve 12 days of vacation after the first working year.

The ILO declared that it is essential to keep in mind that fatigue is a major risk in the world of work and that rest produces positive dynamics in the creativity and productivity of the people who work.

In the discussion of more vacation days for the Mexican worker, it is considered that a break is important for productivity, because when a worker sits down and rests, he generates productivity and that benefits the company itself.

But in the debate, some were in favor and others were against the reform of more vacation days for the worker.

For example, some business chambers stated that the first affected by this modification would be SMEs by doubling the number of vacation days, so there is a risk of encouraging them to switch to informality.

They consider, in this case, Canacintra, that this is not the time to defend rest, when the first thing that has to be done is to maintain employment, that sources of work are not put at risk by improving vacation days.

Inflation is an issue that must be taken into account, as well as the conditions in the country so that SMEs can comply with this new provision of more vacation days in a scenario where one million 600 thousand economic units closed due to the pandemic.

This new provision of more vacation days will be difficult for small companies and businesses, in many cases they do not have a way to compensate it against profit margin since they operate with modest margins and have less staff.

The modifications to the Federal Labor Law make it clear that the worker will have the right to 12 days of continuous vacation with the flexibility for the employee to decide whether to divide them.

The country is going through a series of important reforms in labor matters that are for the benefit of the worker himself, one of them, as we have pointed out, is the vacation.

In the process of becoming official, other reforms are coming, such as the proposal to reduce the working day, with this it would seek to modify the days worked by employees who are in the formal economy.

Currently, it is stipulated that the worker works 48 hours a week, which translates into 8-hour shifts a day, six days a week and one rest day.

Legislators are already exploring different proposals, for example that the worker works only five days a week with the right to two days off, or that the working day be reduced to seven hours a day.

Undoubtedly, the center of the discussion is that the different modifications to labor regulations favor the worker and his family environment, in a balance where the company can assume the cost without affecting productivity.