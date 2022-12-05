The inhabitants of the Region of Murcia will have to take out their umbrellas during the December long weekend. According to the prediction of the State Meteorological Agency, rains are expected throughout the week. The holidays of the Constitution and the Immaculate Conception will be especially rainy, with up to 90% probability of precipitation in some municipalities.

In Murcia the skies will be covered by black clouds for much of the week. The probability of precipitation will be 70% first thing in the morning on Tuesday and 75% until 12:00 on Thursday. The rest of the days the sky will be cloudy and with low probability of precipitation. As for temperatures, the maximum will be 20 degrees, while the minimum will be between 9 and 12 degrees.

The same skies covered with rain in Lorca, which will have a 90% chance of precipitation early on Tuesday and a 65% chance until 12 noon that same day. The Aemet predicts rain also for Thursday, with an 80% probability. The maximum temperatures will be lower than those of the capital of the Region, with between 19 and 17 degrees. As for the minimums, between 8 and 11 degrees are expected.

The weather forecast in Cartagena is less hopeful. This December bridge, maximum temperatures of 19 degrees and minimum of 12 are expected. According to Aemet, there will be storms on Tuesday with a 75% probability between 6:00 and 12:00. On the other hand, on Thursday, the skies will be less cloudy and with a probability of little rain.

Constitution Day will take place in Caravaca de la Cruz with overcast skies and rain until 12 noon with between 90 and 70% probability. Just like Thursday, when precipitation is expected throughout the day. In addition, the caravaqueños should take coats, scarves, gloves and other winter equipment out of the closet, since the Aemet predicts 5 degrees of minimum temperatures.

As in the rest of the Region of Murcia, black clouds are expected in Yecla for much of the week. On Tuesday there will be a chance of precipitation only at dawn, while on Thursday it will be raining all day with very cloudy and overcast skies. 17 degrees of maximum and 7 of minimum temperatures are expected.