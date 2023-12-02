New year, new GameStop Advent Calendar. The chain has started a new promotion and interesting discounts are available every day for those who want to find a Christmas gift for themselves or their friends as soon as possible. Today, December 2, 2023the promotions are sports themed, including games and steering wheels.
Let’s remember that the Advent Calendar It will last until December 24th and every day you can access the GameStop official website at this address to see what active discounts are. You will be able to see the complete calendar and you will only have to select the reference day.
Let’s see all the details on promotions of the GameStop Advent Calendar for December 2, 2023.
EA Sports FC 24, F1 and beyond
Today’s discounts on the GameStop Advent Calendar are, as mentioned, mostly sports themed. However, let’s start with the only game that comes out of the theme: Immortals of Aveumavailable for only €24.98 in the PS5 version.
We then also find EA Sports FC 24 in all its versions, PS4, PS5, Xbox (One and Series The price varies from version to version, with the Nintendo and PC versions at only €34.98.
If you prefer motorsports, you can find EA Sports F1 23, in PS4, PS and Xbox versions (One and Series The price in this case is €34.98. Then there is also Need for Speed Unbound for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series
To close, you will find various steering wheelsstarting from €69.98 up to €169.98.
