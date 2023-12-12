As usual, we remind you that the offers indicated below are only valid until midnight today. In fact, the Advent Calendar discounts change every day until December 25th. Consequently, if you are interested in one or more of today's promotions we suggest you take advantage of them while you still have time. TO this address you will be able to access the page dedicated to the GameStop initiative.

The promotions continue GameStop Advent Calendar . Particularly today, December 12, 2023 we find games of various genres on offer, from Final Fantasy 7 Remake to souls-like Lords of the Fallen .

Today's offers on games and accessories

As mentioned at the beginning, among the promotions of the Advent Calendar for December 12th we find Final Fantasy 7 Remake at 29.98 euros for the Intergrade version for PS5 and at 19.98 euros for the basic version for PS4 (with free next-gen upgrade).

If you love the souls-like genre, you might be tempted by the offer relating to Lords of the Fallen, available for both PS5 and Xbox Series If you are looking for something more lively, Payday 3 DayOne Edition can be purchased for 24.98 euros on PS5 and Xbox Series

Let's continue with Hitman World of Assassination, sold today only for 24.98 euros on PS5, with a 15 euro discount on the standard price. Less interesting, however, is the promotion relating to Marvel's Avengers, which can be purchased for 14.98 euros on PS5, PS4 and Xbox, with a discount of only 3 euros.

We also point out that the Turtle Beach multiplatform headset – Recon 500 in the classic and Camo version for 40.98 euros and the Turtle Beach – Recon White wired controller for Xbox for 25.98 euros.

What do you think, do today's GameStop Advent Calendar offers seem interesting to you? Let us know in the comments below.