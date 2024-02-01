Il-76 flight mechanic Zhitenev wrote to his wife before the last flight to Belgorod

Flight mechanic Sergei Zhitenev corresponded with his wife before the last flight on the Il-76 military transport aircraft shot down near Belgorod. They discussed the upcoming flight. In total, there were six crew members on board the aircraft, 65 captured soldiers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces who were being transported for exchange, and three accompanying persons.

In correspondence, Zhitenev exchanged information about the flight with his wife. Some of the correspondence published by RT is hidden, but the last message from the flight mechanic was: “Such work.” Before that, he said that a flight to Belgorod was planned.

Zhitenev’s wife Anastasia said that this year her husband was supposed to receive a new officer position – he has been in aviation since he was 18 years old. According to her, the man served in Chechnya and Syria, where he saved people from a burning plane. Anastasia shared that she asked her husband to look for a less dangerous job, but did not insist on it.

“We constantly talked that anything could happen. But I never pressed – it was his decision. He always said: “Don’t worry, the main thing is,” said Zhiteneva. She also added that her husband had prepared everything for the family so that they would not need anything without him.

Putin said that the Il-76 was shot down by the American Patriot system

Russian President Vladimir Putin yesterday revealed the results of an examination of the crashed Il-76. According to him, the plane was shot down by the American Patriot system. “The IL-76 was shot down by the American Patriot system, this was established by the examination. Russia insists on an international investigation into the crash,” the head of state said.

He also noted that the Patriot missile was launched from territory controlled by Ukraine. In his opinion, even if Kyiv accidentally shot down an Il-76 with captured Ukrainians, this is still a serious crime. “Why did they do this? I don't know. I don’t understand,” Putin said.