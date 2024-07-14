Sunday, July 14, 2024, 6:49 p.m.











Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







X (formerly Twitter)







LinkedIn







Telegram







Threads

The attack on Donald J. Trump carried out by a 20-year-old man during a campaign event for the Republican candidate in Pennsylvania left one person dead among the public. Thomas Matthew Crooks, the attacker, who was later shot dead by the police, shot the former president eight times. In addition to wounding him in the ear, one of the bullets killed a rally attendee.

On Sunday afternoon, Spanish time, it became known who it was. The person who died in the crowd has been identified as Corey Comperatore, a firefighter and father of two daughters, said Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro. He said that Comperatore’s wife “asked me to share with all of you that Corey died a hero, that Corey threw himself on his family to protect them last night, at this demonstration,” the governor said.

Comperatore was a firefighter and went to church every Sunday, Gov. Shapiro said. “Corey was an avid supporter of the former president and was very excited to be with him in the community last night,” he said.