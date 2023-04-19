The deceased | A body may have been found in a sunken car in the middle of Helsinki – Divers are currently in the sea

A possible body has been found in a sunken car in front of Sörnäintenlaitur.

Helsinki the police said in their Twitter message on Wednesday that a body may have been found in Kalasatama. According to the report received by the police, the body was found in front of Sörnäistenlaitur, in a car at the bottom of the sea.

The car was found during a diving exercise.

There are several patrols on site in Kalasatama. The editor of HS on the spot Jonna Hovi-Horkanin according to Sörnäistenlaitur, a ladder truck and a stretcher have been brought, and the authorities are preparing to possibly lift the body out of the water with the help of divers. The funeral home’s car also arrived, which was parked right on the beach.

The area is cordoned off by the police.

There were several bystanders and residents of the area watching the activities of the police and rescue personnel.

According to a local resident, the area is lively and echoes there. There is a bar next to the accident site, and across from it is Mustikkamaa’s outdoor recreation area. Therefore, the interviewee suspected that the car would have ended up in the sea even before the apartment buildings in the area were built.

The Helsinki police tell HS that the report about the found car came at 14:20 in the afternoon. The police could not estimate how long the diving operation on the beach would last.

So far, the police have no information on how the car ended up in the sea and how long it has been there. The water at the accident site is about 10–14 meters deep.

The news is updated.