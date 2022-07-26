There was a time of great fertility for the detective novel, twenty years of golden splendor, which, not by chance, went down in the history of crime fiction as a golden age. The years between 1920 and 1940 welcomed cult works of the genre, such as those signed by SS Van Dine, John Dickson Carr and the famous Agatha Christie. Despite this fortune, the time of deduction and enigmas began, with the outbreak of the Second World War, towards an inevitable decline, also caused by the waning public interest and the desire for new literary formulas. Meanwhile, in Japan, yellow was known thanks to the current honkakuwhich, looking at Western crime fiction, proposed real challenges of intelligence, stories similar to a game of chess, devoid of any deus ex machinabut also in the East night fell for the yellows.

From these ashes, however, between the 80s and 90s, thehonkaku resurrected in new guises: the subgenus was born shin honkaku, capable of looking at the glorious past and aiming at the future, thanks in particular to the advent of supernatural elements, ignored for too many years. This is how she was born The Decagon House Murdersthe 27-year-old’s debut novel Yukito Ayastujito which in 2019, 32 years after the first edition, a manga adaptation was dedicated, edited by the illustrator Hiro Kiyoharanow also available in Italy thanks to the edition edited by Star Comics.

Number of pages: 193

Solve a puzzle

On board a small fishing boat, seven students of the yellow circle they are going to the mysterious island of Tsunojima, scene of a fourfold murder, whose mysteries, albeit a year later, are still to be clarified. A few days will pass inside a bizarre decagonal villa, designed by the architect Seiji Nakamura, who died in a fire with his wife and two servants. The only body not found was that of the gardener, currently missing and who, for this reason, many believe responsible for the affair. The decagonal villa, however, is full of surprises, because it is clear that someone is orchestrating a new massacre, or at least a joke in bad taste. Meanwhile on the mainland he comes Kawaminami was sent a letter bearing Nakamura’s signature, who, despite being defunded, denounces the murder of Chiori, his daughter, who apparently died a few months earlier for an, at least apparent, accident. Like this the mystery around the Nakamura family deepens and, thanks to the help of a refined and sinister man, Shimada, new and disturbing theories come to light.

Investigators and assassins

The Decagon House Murders narrative is therefore based on two main narrative nuclei: the first linked to seven students on the island of the decagonal house, the second at Kawaminami’s investigations. The seven students on Tsunojima Island are called with the name of as many famous Western crime writers, according to the tradition of their literary club. In this way we will have as main characters Ellery21-year-old narcissistic and brilliant, Lerouxminute editor-in-chief of the club magazine, Agathacharming and sunny medical student, Vangrandson of the new owner of the island, Carraggressive and phlegmatic young man, Poethe oldest and most taciturn member of the group, and, finally, Orczy, introverted writer of stories full of joy. The presence of so many actors of comparable importance, except for Ellery, whose leading role is clear from the very first pages, makes this trend is not easy to follow, although the characterization of the same, effective both at a narrative level and from a graphic point of view, help the reader to empathizeor not, with each member of the circle.

On the other hand, the investigations of Akira Kawaminami they appear much more successful, thanks to the gradual and well-balanced introduction of a few characters. Kawaminami investigate the case firsthandaccompanying the reader in the knowledge of all the information related to the case, while the important role of support worker is covered with Kiyoshi Shimada, a witty theologian with considerable deductive skills. The investigative actions carried out on the mainland therefore appear to be more successful, guaranteeing a fast pace and less discontinuous compared to the island.

The illustrations curated by Hiro Kiyohara are of a good standard and give The Decagon House Murders an ideal graphic design for the yellow genre. The fortnightly experience of the mangaka, already author, among others, of the illustrations by Another, also in collaboration with Ayatsuki, also emerges from the arrangement of the cartoons; through the expedient of superimposition of the close-ups of the characters to other scenes, the author ensures dynamism at work, a trait also highlighted by the evocative atmospheres and the success alternating backdrops rich in details and empty backgroundsdesigned to focus attention either on the expressions of the characters on stage or on always gloomy and evocative landscapes.

The sacred decade of yellow

In 1929 Ronald Knox, a British priest and writer, drew up the famous decalogue that he took his name, the Knox’s Decalogue, in which a list of ten essential elements for a deductive mystery was drawn up. Ten years later, in 1939, Agatha Christie published Ten little Indians, a work destined to become an emblem of a genre, as well as the best-selling thriller ever. It then seems difficult to think that choosing one decagonal villa in The Decagon House Murders may be the result of chance, especially as i references to the novel by Agatha Christie and knowledge of the rules drawn up by Knox, although not fully respected, appear evident, both in the narrative structure and in the obvious quotations by the characters born from Ayatsuji’s mind.

The literary matrix of The Decagon House Murders thus emerges clearly in the manga adaptation, featuring great dialogueclear and never superfluous, and one film script decidedly Above average. Fortunately for us, the high quality standards are also respected from a paper point of view. The edition edited by Star Comics presents a format of 15 x 21 cmwhich guarantees the possibility to fully enjoy Kiyohara’s illustrations, and one good weight paper, which does not show the illustrations printed on the back of the page, with rare exceptions. The volume also comes with a double cover image: the first, in color, shows on the manga’s dust jacket the seven members of the yellow circle, the second, composed of a simple and elegant geometric pattern of gray and white, was placed on the actual cover. Also note the choice of one color printing on glossy paper for first four pagesin which the features of all the characters in the story are shown.

Who do we recommend The Decagon House Murders to?

The manga created by the couple Ayatuji – Kiyohara looks like a seinen smooth, not obvious and very exciting. Those who already know this story may be disappointed by some cuts, obviously due to the need to better adapt the literary media in the form of a novel, but will certainly be captivated by the beauty of the illustrations and the opportunity to immerse themselves again in a mysterious and fascinating, while already knowing the implications. If yellows don’t like itCertainly we cannot recommend this title to you, which will hardly make you change your mind, proposing a simple and already tested formula, but extremely effective. A manga destined to kidnap without a doubt lovers of the genre.

