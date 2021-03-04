Argentina produces less oil and gas than 10 years ago, but pays more energy subsidies than a decade ago. That is the panorama of the local oil industry, according to a study by the Instituto Argentino de la Energía General Mosconi.

In the last decade, the country imported energy for almost US $ 130,000 million. It is almost the equivalent of three loans from the International Monetary Fund (of US $ 44,000 million). Only in 2014 there were imports for US $ 14,000 million.

“Nominal current transfers measured in current dollars increased 27% in the accumulated as of December 2020 compared to the previous year. This implied higher subsidies for an amount of US $ 1,268 million explained by the subsidies to Cammesa, which increased 58% annually in dollars and accounted for 75% of total transfers currents, ”explains the Mosconi Institute. Cammesa is the joint venture that manages the national electricity system.

“Total oil production in 2020 was 27,956 Mm3, that is 5.3% lower than that registered the previous year. Production is at very low levels, being 18.3% lower than in 2010 and with nproduction levels similar to those of 1979, 1984 and 1990”, Marks the study.

Even with the foray into unconventional oil, which injected new life into the sector, crude oil production fell an average of 2% annually. In the last decade, annual oil production decreased, compared to the previous year, in 7 of the 10 years of the period.

“In the last decade there were only two years of production growth, the years 2018 and 2019, which coincide with the total abandonment of the ‘Creole barrel’ policy, understood as a support price or a ceiling price, if applicable ”, states the Mosconi Institute.

The country peaked in its production in 1998. Curiously, it coincided with a year of very low oil prices. Current production is only 56% of what was achieved that year.

The “criollo” barrel is a special support price, to maintain production and that companies can charge beyond the international ups and downs. Take off the local quotes from the international ones. The administration of Mauricio Macri discontinued it -provoking improvements in production-, while the current one reinstated it, although now it is not being fulfilled.

None of these measures appear to have slowed the decline. Oil production fell until mid-2018. “Since then, a moderate recovery has been observed that has been interrupted in 2020 due to the effects of the Covid 19 pandemic throughout the industry locally and globally,” he observes. the Mosconi Institute.

Natural gas production in 2020 fell 8.6% compared to 2019. This represents the highest rate of decline in the decade. In turn, production is 4.3% lower than in 2010 and decreased 0.4% on average per year. Neither in this market nor the unconventional “shale gas” or “tight gas” saved the decline.

In almost every year of the Cristina Fernández de Kirchner administration, gas production declined, except in 2015. Between 2010 and 2014, it decreased at an average annual rate of 3.1%. From 2015 to 2019, production increased 3.6%. All the years of the Macri administration had a greater amount of gas, except for 2017.

Growth through unconventional gas is criticized by Jorge Lapeña, in charge of the Mosconi Institute. “Not viable without strong state subsidies; it is false that it can be exported to the world. It is not possible because it does not compete for its high costs and also there is no transportation, liquefaction and ports infrastructure for its export. Unconventional gas has not yet managed, despite strong subsidies, to offset the drop in conventional gas”, He expresses.

What did grow is the dependence on Bolivia. Compared to 2010, imports from the northern country climbed 138%. In 2020, 6.4% of gas of that origin was required.

Incentives for local gas (Gas plan and others) have consumed US $ 9,146 million since 2013, when they came into effect.

With so much dependence on imports, the local energy trade balance shows red almost from end to end. Only the years 2010 (surplus of US $ 2,041 million) and 2020 (US $ 928 million) were saved.

Between 2011 and 2015, during Cristina Kirchner’s administration, US $ 22,595 million was imported more than what was exported. Between 2016 and 2019 (Macri’s management) the negative balance was US $ 8,501 million. 2019, crossed by recession and inflation, was almost neutral (red of US $ 24 million).

