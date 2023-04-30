Tigres will visit León this Sunday, April 30, on the Nou Camp pitch. The UANL team is currently in seventh position in the general table and could still climb to fifth place if they win against La Fiera and Pachuca does not score points. Everything seems to indicate that Robert Dante Siboldi will use this duel to test his players for the playoffs.
According to the most recent reports, against León, the Uruguayan strategist will give two players from the quarry the opportunity to play. These are Kenneth Jaime and Sebastián Fierro, two elements that have convinced in lower categories and that would be contemplated to start this weekend in the last day of the regular phase of the Clausura 2023 of Liga MX.
Kenneth Jaime is a 19-year-old left-back who had an outstanding stint with Atlético Morelia in the Expansion League last season. The juvenile would occupy the place that normally belongs to Jesús Angulo, although his characteristics are completely different. While the ‘Stitch’ is characterized by his defensive game, Jaime is a round-trip element that adds well to the attack.
For his part, Sebastián Fierro is a 21-year-old offensive midfielder from Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas. The youth player has stood out in lower categories for his ability to create a game and his vision.
Surprisingly, it seems that Siboldi will continue betting on elements like Diego Lainez and Raymundo Fulgencio who have been far from expectations and have had a terrible season.
Siboldi would bet on this alternative lineup this Sunday because on Wednesday he has to play the second leg semifinal of the Concacaf Champions League against León, in León. Those of the UANL took advantage of 1-2 in the first leg.
