This Saturday Blue Cross debuted in the 2024 Clausura Tournament, of the Liga MXHowever, he did not do it as he had expected, since on his return to the Sports City Stadiumfor a long time under the name of Blue Stadiumcould not get the three points and ended up falling against the Pachuca for the minimum of the Venezuelan Salomon Rondon.
Let's remember what the debuts of the last five technicians of the cement club have been like:
This commitment meant the debut of the Argentine coach at the head of La Maquina, but at the same time it was his debut in Mexican soccer.
The new helmsman made use of several of his reinforcements, the Colombian goalkeeper Kevin Mierthe Argentine defender Gonzalo Piovithe Argentine midfielder Lorenzo Faravellithe Paraguayan side Camilo Candido and the Uruguayan striker Gabriel FernandezDespite this, he could not bring joy to the celestial fans.
Accustomed to living interim positions with the institution, during the Apertura 2023 he took over after the dismissal of the Brazilian coach Ricardo Ferrettiafter Matchday 3.
The Engineer had his first crash against Santos Laguna, which culminated in a 2-2 draw. The Warriors started winning with a goal from the Colombian Harold Preciadobut his compatriot Diber Changing it equalized everything. After, Uriel Antuna overtook the locals, but Valued He reappeared from the penalty spot.
Tuca arrived with great fanfare as a surprise for Clausura 2023, after the short interim of Joaquin Moreno on Matchday 7 and 8. The Brazilian appeared on the bench for Matchday 9 with a victory over Mazatlan for the minimum of Antuna. This generated excitement among the fans, although in the end they were thrown out in the play-offs by the Atlas.
After having worked in the lower categories, El Potro received his chance to lead the first team, taking the reins for Matchday 11 of Apertura 2022, after the team's painful 7-0 win against the America in it Young Classiccausing the dismissal of the Uruguayan Diego Aguirre. Blue Cross won 2-1 Queretaro in it Aztec stadium with so many from the Argentine Carlos Rotondi and the Uruguayan Christian Tabó.
This was the Uruguayan's first experience in Mexican soccer, having a very short history as he barely reached Matchday 10. The cement board's new bet began with a surprising 2-3 victory over Tigers in it Volcano thanks to Rafael Bacathe Paraguayan Angel Romero and Santi Gimenezalthough the results were not given later.
