Let's remember what the debuts of the last five technicians of the cement club have been like:

The new helmsman made use of several of his reinforcements, the Colombian goalkeeper Kevin Mierthe Argentine defender Gonzalo Piovithe Argentine midfielder Lorenzo Faravellithe Paraguayan side Camilo Candido and the Uruguayan striker Gabriel FernandezDespite this, he could not bring joy to the celestial fans.

The Engineer had his first crash against Santos Laguna, which culminated in a 2-2 draw. The Warriors started winning with a goal from the Colombian Harold Preciadobut his compatriot Diber Changing it equalized everything. After, Uriel Antuna overtook the locals, but Valued He reappeared from the penalty spot.