I could not have a better premiere Germán Valera who gave the three worked points to Tenerife against a Ponferradina that did not have its best night. Those of Ramis climb positions and those of Bolo do not come close to the Playoff zone.

The duel began very even and somewhat slow. Neither team finished taking over the situation and the goals looked far away. Yes indeed, Caro was being more prowled than Dani, although the Blue and Whites needed to cheer up a bit more.

The first occasion of some danger was a shot from the front of Nono that was marked very high (19 ‘). Minutes later, he returned to try Tenerife -this time between the three clubs-, but Vada’s shot was caught by the visiting goal. Then it was Pomares who tried, but again the goalkeeper stopped and then again the Argentine who had no aim.

These arrivals were the highlight peeking out within half an hour of a low-flying game. Vada, the best in the premises, was the one who commanded his team that little by little was stretched, but without depth. Before reaching the break, little else was produced on the green, except for a high shot by Gaspar (44 ‘) in the first of the Ponfe game.

The second half started more active with a first approach from Bercia, although Dani resolved well (47 ‘) and in the next action it was Caro who was right against Vada. The media was once again very participative, leaving a ball to Folch on a tray that shot into the clouds.

Looking for solutions, both coaches made changes: for example, Valcarce on the visit and Germán Valera made his debut as a blue and white, but the scoreboard was still not moving and arrivals were already running low.

Ponferradina had a clear option from set pieces, but Valcarce did not head well (80 ‘). And immediately afterwards, Dani had to intervene before another shot from the same footballer. In the final stretch, the crash gained a bit of excitement.

The 1-0 finally came with five minutes to go when the debutant Germán Valera took advantage of a combed ball from Sipcic to put his left foot in and overcome Caro who could do nothing.