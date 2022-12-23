While Argentine soccer enjoys winning the Qatar 2022 World Cup for the team led by Lionel Andrés Messi, River Plate He returned to action in what was the premiere of Martín Demichelis as a brand new DTwho has the complicated mission of replacing Marcelo Gallardo.
Although it was a friendly match, “Micho” can already draw conclusions after the 0-0 draw in 90 minutes against Unión La Calera, from Chile, and the 2-3 defeat on penalties in the match that took place in La Pedrera stadium, Villa Mercedes.
Franco Petroli; Marcelo Herrera, Jonatan Maidana, David Martinez, Milton Casco; Santiago Simón, Matías Kranevitter, Enzo Pérez and Agustín Palavecino; Pablo Solari and Miguel Ángel Borja It was the initial XI raised by the ex-soccer player “Millionaire”, who took the bad news of the injury of “Krane”, one of the brand new reinforcements.
When barely 6 minutes had passed, the central midfielder suffered a strong violation by César Pérez, felt pain in one of his ankles, and had to be replaced by Rodrigo Aliendro: the studies showed right ankle fracture, so it will be operated in the next few days. Everything that Demichelis imagined with him as the axis must be discarded for now.
After a flat PT and without many ideas, Demichelis arranged to move almost the entire team in the second half, with the aim of continuing to observe soccer players: Ezekiel Centurion; Robert Rojas, Leandro González Pirez, Felipe Peña Biafore and Elías Gómez; Franco Zuculini; José Paradela, Rodrigo Aliendro and Esequiel Barco; Matías Suárez and Lucas Beltrán. At 19 minutes into the second half, Flabian Londoño Bedoya came on, replacing Aliendro, and five minutes from the end Franco Alfonso replaced Peña Biafore.
Although it was something superior, River could not materialize it on the scoreboard, so they went to penalties. José Paradela, Barco and Matías Suárez scored, while Fernando Otarola, the Unión La Calera goalkeeper, saved shots from Londoño Bedoya, Franco Alfonso and Lucas Beltrán. On the River Plate side, Centurión covered the shots of Flores and Moreno.
Demichelis will wait for the definition on the future of Juan Fernando Quinterowill await the returns of Franco Armani and Nicolas de la Cruz post World Cup, of the recovery of a starting defender as paulo diazand the development of another brand new reinforcement, Nacho Fernandez. There is plenty of material… we’ll see how the new DT develops.
