30 years ago Oscar Washington Tabarez officially debuted as Boca coach and also a Uruguayan center-forward who painted to get the job out of Gabriel Omar Batistuta. But the passage of Julio Daniel Palito Morales by Xeneize was forgotten, he was injured after five minutes and in one year he barely played 69 minutes.

Boca ended the 80s quite badly. The only local title had been the 1981 Metropolitan with Diego Maradona and in the Apertura 90 he added a new frustration. Carlos Aimar, who had won a Super Cup and a Recopa, resigned two dates from the end of the first part of the season, which had Newell’s as the winner.

Antonio Alegre and Carlos Heller, who led the club, made a decision: to hire the Uruguayan coach who had been champion with Peñarol. Thus, in December 1990, the Maestro became the new conductor of Boca. The squad had, from the middle up, Diego Latorre, Gabriel Batistuta (who had only scored 2 goals since his arrival at the club), Alfredo Graciani and Claudio la Rata Rodríguez. In those days there was no talk of the scoring anemia of a team that generated situations but did not get it.

Julio Morales on the cover of Solo Fútbol magazine

Tabárez demanded a single reinforcement: the striker who had been champion with Bella Vista in the Uruguayan championship. With 10 goals, he had not been the top scorer of the tournament but he was of his team. El Mellizo, the other nickname he shared with his brother Carlos, was not very big but he was fast and with good technique. He had started in Huracán Buceo, he spent four years in the French ascent (Sedan, Alés and Montceau) and the previous year he had returned to his country.

The challenge for the current coach of the Uruguayan team that year was to fight on two fronts, the local tournament that Boca had not won for 10 years and the Libertadores. The idea, to set up an offensive triangle with Latorre, Graciani and Morales. Batigol’s incumbent position was in doubt.

Morales had his first premiere in the Ciudad de Mar del Plata Cup against River on February 16, with victory Xeneize by 2 to 0. He entered the 13 minutes of the second half for Rata Rodríguez and for 32 minutes he shared the attack with Bati, who had already scored both goals. “Morales came in so that the people of Boca would know him. You couldn’t see much of it, ”says Clarín’s chronicle. That night there was a celebration because Boca won that trophy.

Tabárez, disheartened and with a bloody face, together with Batistuta, in Chile for the ’91 Cup.

The official debut for the Uruguayans, the coach and the center forward, came on Sunday 24, when Boca visited Argentinos on the Vélez field for the first date of the First Division tournament (popularly called Clausura). In a first half with few arrivals, Xeneize took advantage of one on the end and Latorre scored the first.

El Mellizo Morales entered in the second half for Rat Rodríguez. With him on the court, the Latorre-Batistuta duo began to work. Enabling Diego and goal by Bati at 4 minutes. But the Uruguayan had already collided with Osvaldo Coloccini, he had been outside for a whileHe went back in to test but the pain in his left knee prevented him from continuing. After six minutes he was replaced by Walter Pico. He immediately discounted Coloccini and at the end Gambetita scored the final 3-1.

Julio Morales, withdrawn on a stretcher from the Vélez court.

“I wanted to cross quickly with the right and braked leaning on the left. It was after a very quick chop. The only thing I hope is to be able to play again as quickly as possible“Morales said later. A knee sprain was believed but the studies finally confirmed the rupture of ligaments and menisci of the left knee. The semester was over for him.

In another corner of the José Amalfitani stadium dressing room, Batistuta told Néstor Espósito for the Solo Fútbol magazine: “When you go straight, they all come out. Last year I have lost opportunities much clearer than today … thank goodness that luck seems to have changed ”.

And it changed, the Latorre-Batistuta duo (9 and 11 goals respectively) exploded in that tournament that Boca won and that allowed him to play for the only title of the season with Newell’s de Bielsa (winner of the Apertura), finally champion in a definition by criminal. Later, both emigrated to Italy, first Latorre and then Bati.

Lethal duo: Gambetita and Bati shone in Boca.

Morales, However, he just played again on November 17. First 32 minutes against Central, then 5 against Newell’s and finally 26 against Racing. In total, 69 official minutes. On January 22, in another summer Boca-River, he was barely two minutes. Then he continued playing in Uruguay, but his time in football was no longer the same.

Boca, with Maestro Tabárez, just celebrated a local title in December 1992, by winning the Apertura tournament, already without Latorre and Batistuta.