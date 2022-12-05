Last week we saw the launch of three highly anticipated games by the public. The Callisto Protocol, Marvel’s Midnight Suns Y Need for Speed: Unbound They were available the same day. Nevertheless, It seems that only one of these managed to debut on the right foot in sales.

According to GamesIndustry.biz, only The Callisto Protocol managed to debut in the Top 10 of the best-selling games of last week in the United Kingdom, and it did so in sixth place. For his part, Need for Speed: Ubound had a lousy start, since it was in the 17th positionwith 64% less sales than Need for Speed ​​Heatthe previous installment of the franchise.

For his part, Marvel’s Midnight Suns debuted at number 26. However, it is important to mention that in the United Kingdom, similar to Japan, only physical sales are taken into account, so it was generated on PC and in the digital stores of each console, they were not taken into account on this occasion. This is the Top 10:

-FIFA 23

-Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

-God of War: Ragnarok

-Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

-Pokemon Violet

-The Callisto Protocol

-Pokemon Scarlet

-Nintendo Switch Sports

-Sonic Frontiers

-Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Considering that the strong releases of the year have come to an end, it is very likely that the list of best-selling games, not only in the United Kingdom, but throughout the world, looks very similar in the top positions. On related topics, you can check our review of The Callisto Protocol here. Similarly, this is our review of Marvel’s Midnight Suns.

Editor’s Note:

Although the performance of Marvel’s Midnight Suns shouldn’t come as much of a surprise, the fact that Need for Speed: Unbound Not being available in the Top 10 on its release week is somewhat strange, as racing games usually do well in sales, especially in the UK.

Via: GamesIndustry.biz