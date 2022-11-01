The Qatar 2022 World Cup will mark the fifth participation in a World Cup for Lionel Messi, probably one of the three best soccer players of all time, where a born winner like the Argentine will go for his first title of this style, looking to give the last steps of his career in great shape.
The star from Rosario made his debut at the 2006 World Cup in Germany, and it is precisely on that debut that we will focus in this article: it was on June 16 of that year when José Pekerman sent him to the pitch against Serbia and Montenegro in the group stage.
In the German city of Gelsenkirchen, Leo jumped onto the pitch in the 75th minute to replace Maxi Rodríguez and managed to score a goal and distribute an assist to round off Argentina’s 6-0 win, with the 19 jacket on his back and a remembered mane.
The “Flea” was just 19 years old and it was already beginning to be said that his level was going to be above that of the average professional soccer player, and the protagonist himself began to confirm it when it was his turn to jump onto the field of play.
At the end of the group, he started in the 0-0 draw with the Netherlands and also came on against Mexico 2-1 in the round of 16. We all remember Pekerman’s bad decision to leave him sitting on the substitute bench in the elimination against Germany, in the quarterfinals, with the sad and resigned face of Leo.
Already in 2010, 2014 and 2018, the left-handed star wore the number “10” shirt on his back, leaving 19 behind, the number with which he played 11 games with the Albiceleste team and 77 with FC Barcelonaaccounting for 88 meetings in total with that number.
