🇦🇷 A day like today, but 16 years ago, a certain Lionel Messi made his World Cup debut. It was in 2006, against Serbia and Montenegro, when he was just 18 years old.

Three minutes after entering, he assisted Crespo for the 4th Argentine goal, and 10′ later he had his scoring debut.

— Sudanalytics (@sudanalytics_) June 16, 2022