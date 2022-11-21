The debut of England and Holland. Kane takes Rooney? Today’s matches and themes
Group B takes the field on the second day of Qatar 2022 with England-Iran and the United States-Wales, but space is also made for Senegal and the Netherlands who complete Group A together with Qatar and Ecuador. Here is today’s programme, but also topics and curiosity about the match between the English national team (which hasn’t won in 6 games) and the Asian one. (by Michela Cuppini)
