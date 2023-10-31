Club Deportivo Guadalajara will not be able to count on its central defender, Antonio Brisenobecause he is suspended due to the accumulation of five yellow cards during the Apertura 2023 tournament and will not be able to be part of the call for Matchday 15 when the Rebaño Sagrado faces Querétaro.
This Tuesday, October 31, on the corresponding Matchday 15 will be a double date in Mexican soccer, the red and white team will visit the Gallos Blancos de Querétaro in La Corregidora at 7:00 p.m.
According to information from Omar Villa of Aztec Sportsin the absence of the ‘Chicken‘ and Jesus Orozco Chiquetethe latter due to injury, the Serbian coach contemplates giving the opportunity to a young youth squad since the options are not many in the Guadalajara squad.
One of the options would be to use Hiram Mierwho only has 125 minutes of action so far this year and gives the youth confidence Leonardo Sepulvedayouth player who is originally from the United States.
The youth defender is 22 years old and was born in Corona, California, United States, but he can be part of the Guadalajara team because his parents are Mexican, and despite the fact that between 2016 and 2019 he represented the United States in lower categories since 2021, He was called up by the Mexican team, so he already knows what it’s like to wear the Tricolor shirt.
