Taking into account that Chiquete is injured in the thigh, and Briseño suspended, the dilemma for Paunovic in the center against Gallos will be…

Hiram Mier, who barely adds 125 minutes in 2023, or Leonardo Sepúlveda debuts

What would you do? pic.twitter.com/W39QoMJdhj

— VILLA VILLA 🐐 (@OmarVV9) October 30, 2023