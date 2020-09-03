The debt of Belarus to Russia for gas rose to $ 328 million. This was announced by the head of the Russian Ministry of Energy Alexander Novak following the results of Russian-Belarusian talks in Minsk, BelTA informs.

He said that the parties agreed to settle the issue of mutual settlements for the already supplied gas. “It is necessary to reconcile here. On the one hand, there is a debt of $ 328 million for gas supplies. Including there is an advance payment of $ 101 million, “Novak explained.

When asked whether the gas price for Belarus will be reduced in 2021 (now a thousand cubic meters of natural gas costs the republic $ 127 – approx. “Lenta.ru”), Novak replied that these issues should be resolved at the company level.

The talks in question took place on Thursday 3 September. At first, the details of the agreements reached were not disclosed, noting only that Moscow is interested in deepening cooperation with Minsk and filling it with new content.