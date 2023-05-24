In statements to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy, he said that negotiations with the White House on raising the US debt ceiling are still pending due to the dispute over the issue of basic spending, which indicates that the two sides are still far away, just eight days before the government faces an unprecedented stumbling block.

US stocks fell to session lows after McCarthy’s remarks, as investors watched the talks closely for any sign of progress.

On the other hand, European luxury goods stocks continued their strong decline, which yesterday caused a decline in the wealth of the richest person in the world, Bernard Arnault, by $ 11.2 billion in one day, after LVMH shares fell by 5 percent in Paris on Tuesday, which is The largest decline in the stock in more than a year.

stock movements

– The European Stoxx 600 index closed down 1.8 percent, its worst daily performance since mid-March, with all European domestic markets falling.

– Real estate stocks incurred the biggest losses, as their index fell 3 percent, and the tourism, travel and insurance sectors indices fell more than 2 percent each.

– The index of European luxury goods companies fell 1.7 percent, touching its lowest level in seven weeks, as the selling wave continued in the sector’s stocks, after they rose sharply this year.