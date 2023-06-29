It is a familiar term for fans of Real Murcia. This is the debt that the club generated from early 2009 to mid-2010, set at 8.8 million euros and which is not included in the 29.6 million initial bankruptcy debt. It is the ‘debt against the mass’ and is currently 2.1 million. It has been reduced substantially in these 14 years, but it has not completely disappeared.

The grana club generated it, immediately after the bankruptcy and for many years it had the same nature. This ‘debt against the mass’, generated by the club since the bankruptcy proceedings began until it became a reality, was reflected in the list of bankruptcy credits made in July 2010 by the bankruptcy administrators in accordance with article 94 of the Bankruptcy Law in force at the time.

2.1 million is the ‘debt against the mass’ that is still in force since July 2010 and comes from the initial 8.8 million

The total of this debt was 8.8 million and it included amounts of all kinds. From delays to footballers like Antonio Núñez, Mario Rosas, Óscar Sánchez, Capdevila, Dani Aquino, Álvaro Mejía or Bruno Herrero, to club coaches like José Antonio Morga and Salvador Castillo. Innumerable providers of the entity were even included (some still are) such as Ambulancias Samut, Bombas Ballester, Electrobombas Boypi and a long list of firms that then provided services to Real Murcia and that in some cases received money over the years. This group also includes the invoices of many representatives who until then had an important source of income at Real Murcia.

Currently the club continues to carry part of this debt, specifically 2.1 million, although it is no longer bankrupt and will become part of a private debt package that will also include the 1.3 million unknown creditors that the lawyers granas intend to cancel due to the manifest impossibility of being able to pay it, the 3.3 million bankruptcy agreements renewed and in force and the 1.9 million contingent credits in favor of the League that the grana club would only pay if it returns to First Division.