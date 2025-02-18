The Debod temple, a privileged viewpoint of the city and a place of pilgrimage of couples in love, will not be covered. At least this was confirmed on Tuesday by the general director of Cultural Heritage, Elena Hernando, after the question of the socialist Jorge Donaire about … The state of conservation of the monument in the Commission of Culture, Tourism and Sports. According to the studies carried out by the Consistory, this icon of the city is “in good condition” and there is no “explicit recommendation, not just an indication that proceed to coverage is something necessary not even convenient«, Hernando stressed, who has also insisted that they currently have» effective mechanisms to protect a building without covering it «.

«Locking a monument to protect it from weather incidents, conserving it in controlled and stable conditions is the best way to preserve the integrity of its materials. But a monument like this, and we could say the same as Cibeles or the Puerta de Alcalá, is much more than its materials, ”said the head of the municipal heritage. «It is a fundamental, significant, iconic and unique element of the urban landscape of Madrid. The Debod temple is a building, not an architectural object locked in a museum, ”he said.

The controversy about the need to “lock” or cover this emblem of the city emerged in 2020, when the archaeologist and former Minister of Antiques of Egypt Yahí Hawass He warned about the situation of Debod temple and assured that he had suffered more in the capital in decades than in his entire life, more than 2,000 years. «The Plenary unanimously approved different measures to make a diagnosis and a master plan. What have they done since then? ”Donaire questioned.

The Director of Heritage has detailed below that, between 2021 and 2022, “an exhaustive diagnosis was carried out and the preventive conservation plan was being written«. Both confirm that, »Despite the problems appeared, typical of the nature, history and situation of the good« -As the leaks that appeared in 2024, denounced the mayor of the municipal PSOE – this is in a good condition. In these studies, Hernando added, they also make a series of recommendations to correct and prevent those problems and thus guarantee an adequate state of conservation in the future «.

More follow -up

Sources from the Culture Area explain to this newspaper that “nothay leaks in the temple”, which will continue to carry out “continuous monitoring of the property” and “will act based on the detected need”, as they have recently done in other emblematic monuments of the Capital located outdoors, such as the source of Neptune or Cibeles.

The latest interventions that were carried out in the temple took place in 2020, when the Consistory announced that they would intervene the roof and execute perimeter drain to improve the ventilation of the stones of the Zocalo and avoid the appearance of moisture and leaks. In 2022, they also implemented a building monitoring system. A year later they announced that the conclusions of these monitoring studies would be analyzed in some peaks of national and international experts that, for the moment, indicate sources of the area, are not planned in the short term. “

The Debod temple is also one of the most popular municipal museums. Last year he received 102,000 visitors, behind the Museum of History, the Planetarium, Count Duque and the Hermitage of San Antonio de la Florida.

This monument came to the capital in 1972, stone by stone, after Egypt decided to donate it to the Spanish people in 1968 as thanks for the help to the rescue of Abu Simbel temples. The temple, of 270 square meters, is the largest building that has left Egypt “and the only one that remains outdoors,” the PSOE denounced. He erected around 200 before Christ by order of King Nubio Adijalamani, was abandoned in the seventh century and was intact until the 18th. Later, he endured an earthquake and the ex -algunas plunder of his original 1,350 ashlars. Since the first Assuán dam was made, in 1907, he suffered periodic floods for 50 years.