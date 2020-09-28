Two days before the big media event, US President Donald Trump demonstrated calm. On Sunday, like almost every weekend, he played a few hours of golf on his golf course in Virginia – the temperatures in the capital region are still summery. Some experts would advise him to prepare intensively for the upcoming first of three TV duels with his challenger Joe Biden.

After all, the incumbent lags behind in the polls and, unlike the Democratic presidential candidate, did not have to lead a controversial primary campaign with countless debates. But Trump seldom listens to experts, especially not to those who think they know something better than himself.

He told Fox News broadcaster, “I basically prepare every day that I do what I do.”

When the two men meet for the first time in this election campaign on Tuesday in Cleveland, Ohio, tens of millions of Americans will be watching them. Even in a normal US election campaign, the TV debates attract a large number of viewers in the last, decisive weeks before the election.

But in this Corona year, in which there are far fewer distractions than usual in the evening, nothing is normal.

An election campaign like it hasn’t been for 100 years

“The TV duels are extremely important in any election campaign,” says Philip Harold, professor of political science at Robert Morris University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “Those are the moments when a race can really turn.” All attention was drawn to the election campaign at once. And this year it is once again more than usual: “This year’s debates will probably be the most momentous in the history of TV duels.”

This is of course due to the way the election campaign is conducted in times of the pandemic – “as it has not for 100 years,” says Harold. The candidate of a large party is trying to lead a “Front Porch Campaign”, an election campaign from the veranda at home – in Biden’s case, his house in Wilmington / Delaware. “Biden only does a few, very controlled events and hardly gives interviews – very different from what is usually the case when candidates try to get as much local coverage as possible.” Meanwhile, Trump has almost reached the frequency of 2016 in his rallies.

Biden debated in the primary campaign

In return, Biden took part in several internal party TV debates in the primary campaign, in which he sometimes did better, sometimes worse. In the end, he also had a duel with his last remaining rival, the politically much further left Senator from Vermont, Bernie Sanders, from which most observers saw him as the winner. That was already during the pandemic and therefore already without an audience. Shortly thereafter, Sanders retired from the race.

Tuesday (from 9 p.m. local time) will also be much quieter than the Americans are used to from past election campaigns. Few viewers are allowed to watch the 90-minute debate live at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland. The group is chaired by “Fox News Sunday” presenter Chris Wallace, who is considered to be the most critical journalist at the Trump otherwise weighted broadcaster.

For 15 minutes each, there should be a total of six thematic complexes: the Supreme Court, specifically the successor to the liberal judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died a week ago, and Covid-19, the economy, racism and violence in the cities , Trump’s and Biden’s previous political record as well as the integrity of the election itself. As in 2016, US secret services fear that other countries will exert influence. Trump claims that an election by post is unsafe and manipulable.

Moderator Wallace asks the questions, and candidates then have two minutes to answer. Then they can react to each other again. A fact check by the moderator during the broadcast is not provided.

The president hopes for Biden’s mistake

With the Americans seeing their president almost every day, the main focus and arguably most of the pressure will be on his challenger. Trump, himself 74, always calls his rival, three years his senior, “Sleepy Joe” and likes to accuse him of being mentally deranged. “He’s just waiting for the former Vice President to make a faux pas that his campaign can then exploit,” says political scientist Harold. Biden, who stuttered as a kid and often didn’t finish sentences, is known to sometimes slip into careless things.

Trump, never at a loss for a provocation, again asked Biden on Sunday to undergo a doping test – either before or after the duel. Because Biden’s appearances in debates are “record-breaking unbalanced,” he tweeted. “Only drugs can have caused this discrepancy.”

Biden has already stated that he is prepared for such attacks. The President does not know how to discuss facts, he said on Saturday in an interview with the broadcaster MSNBC. “He doesn’t know a lot about foreign policy, he doesn’t know a lot about domestic policy. He doesn’t know much about the details.” Therefore “it will be mostly personal attacks and lies”, a “single frontal attack”. The US President was “a bit like Goebbels,” Biden said. “You tell a lie long enough, repeat it over and over, repeat it, repeat it, and it counts as common knowledge.” But people knew that the president was a liar.

“Trump has everything to lose”

Experts assume a violent exchange of blows between the two rivals. Philippe Reines, who played Trump in Hillary Clinton’s prep four years ago, writes in the “Washington Post”: Trump is a very bad and a very difficult discussant at the same time. In 2016 he had nothing to lose, now he has everything to lose. If the president is attacked, he usually does not defend himself. Instead, he praises himself, counterattacks, and then changes the subject. For Trump, the debate in the Corona period means the first real chance to turn the race, Reines continues. He is isolated and frustrated in his Oval Office – and therefore very aggressive.

Political scientist Robert Speel of Pennsylvania State University in Erie says, “I assume Trump will be very aggressive because that’s his style.” Speel expects Biden to be aggressive every now and then, for example when he talks about Trump’s lies or his mistakes in dealing with the pandemic. He has to do that to counter the impression that he is too old for the White House. But you will often see Biden just shaking his head. A good performance, in which Biden showed that he was ready to become president immediately, could help him enormously. In return, serious mistakes could seriously damage his campaign, says Speel.

Who is more enthusiastic?

How big the effect of the debates will be is open. “It’s less about the voters being clear about whether they will vote for Trump or Biden,” says Harold. Only very few voters are tied. It is about which candidate can better mobilize his voters to actually vote on November 3rd. “The choice is made on the level of enthusiasm.” That makes it a little harder for Biden, who has to satisfy various currents in the party, says Harold. “Trump already knows what his party wants and has them united behind him.”

All major American news channels will broadcast the debates live. In Germany, Phoenix has secured the transmission rights for the entire duel on Wednesday night and will broadcast live from 2.45 a.m. The second meeting is planned for October 15th in Miami / Florida. The third debate will take place on October 22nd in Nashville, Tennessee.

There is also a debate between the candidates for the vice-presidency. Vice President Mike Pence and California Senator Kamala Harris will meet on October 7th in Salt Lake City, Utah. According to the media, Harris is training for this with her former competitor from the primary campaign Pete Buttigieg, who plays pence.